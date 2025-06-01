Head-To-Head Contrast: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) vs. comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MOGU alerts:

Risk & Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A comScore -25.77% -243.87% -19.79%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MOGU and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MOGU and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 0.00 comScore 0 1 1 0 2.50

comScore has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 133.70%. Given comScore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than MOGU.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MOGU and comScore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $138.90 million 0.13 -$8.21 million N/A N/A comScore $354.96 million 0.06 -$79.36 million ($15.91) -0.29

MOGU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

About MOGU

(Get Free Report)

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TVNational that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TVLocal allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.