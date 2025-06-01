Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Decreases By 31.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,625. The company has a market capitalization of $360.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 242.1% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

