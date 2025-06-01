Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Decreases By 31.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,625. The company has a market capitalization of $360.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.