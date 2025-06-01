Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Decreases By 31.4%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,625. The company has a market capitalization of $360.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 242.1% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

