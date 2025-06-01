BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $10.07. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 57,669 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
