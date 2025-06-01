BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $10.07. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 57,669 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

