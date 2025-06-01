Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Grows By 55.2%

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.5%

GLADZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Get Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.