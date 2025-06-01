Rhumbline Advisers Has $215.81 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,401,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 141,331 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Medtronic worth $215,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MDT opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

