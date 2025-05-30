BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Steven L. Ortega Purchases 1,740 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance
Shares of BJ stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
