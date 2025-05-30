Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,209.92. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $127.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 35,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $5,212,000.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

