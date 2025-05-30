B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,049 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 813.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.9%

SFNC opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.