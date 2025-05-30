Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $16.29 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Revvity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Revvity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Revvity by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Revvity by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVTY opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

