Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,325 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $191.78.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

