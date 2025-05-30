258,333 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Trimble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2%

Trimble stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

