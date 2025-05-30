Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider James Williamson Buys 4,051,353 Shares of Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Free Report) insider James Williamson acquired 4,051,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$311,954.18 ($201,260.76).

James Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, James Williamson bought 16,000,000 shares of Australian Vintage stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,920,000.00 ($1,238,709.68).

On Friday, February 28th, James Williamson bought 474,922 shares of Australian Vintage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,739.86 ($39,832.17).

Australian Vintage Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Australian Vintage

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers wine under the Nepenthe, McGuigan Gold, CTZN, McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two, Not Guilty, McGuigan Mid, Mr. Stubbs, KILKENNY CREAM, Ausgrape, Butcher’s Cellar, Sooshi Mango, Sevenly, The Shy Pig, Tempus One, Passion Pop, and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

See Also

