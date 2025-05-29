Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $269.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

