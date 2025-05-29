Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.630-7.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.630-7.630 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.12.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE VEEV opened at $235.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.27. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $274.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.