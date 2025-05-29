Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $21,525,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $224.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.47 and a 200-day moving average of $216.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.