Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

