Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $412.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

