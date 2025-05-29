Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 515 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after purchasing an additional 222,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,218,000 after purchasing an additional 126,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.69.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $711.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $693.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.30. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $731.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,348. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,127 shares of company stock worth $5,834,498. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.