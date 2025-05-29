Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,711,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,679,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,864. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.23 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

