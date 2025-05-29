BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. BOX updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $36.88 on Thursday. BOX has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $38,641.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,730.45. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in BOX by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BOX from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOX

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.