Nomura Securities Upgrades Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) to Hold

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.11. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

