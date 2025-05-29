Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at TD Cowen

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Shares of A opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

