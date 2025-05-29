111 Capital Purchases New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

111 Capital acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $178.81 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.