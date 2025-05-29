Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 418 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,202,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,638 shares of company stock worth $2,983,901 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average of $185.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

