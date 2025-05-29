iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $300.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

