Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Synopsys updated its FY 2025 guidance to 15.110-15.190 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 3.820-3.87 EPS.
Synopsys Stock Down 9.6%
Synopsys stock opened at $462.43 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.45 and its 200 day moving average is $487.42. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp set a $575.00 price target on shares of Synopsys and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.86.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
