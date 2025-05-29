First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 227.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,687 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $725,489,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,497,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,249,000 after acquiring an additional 497,208 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3134 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

