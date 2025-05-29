iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $176.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

