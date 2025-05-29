Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $8.77 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $21,647.95 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,899.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00383012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00089011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.53 or 0.00316523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00051213 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

