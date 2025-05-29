SKALE Network Price Hits $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $132.39 million and $12.64 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 6,133,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

