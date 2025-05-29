Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 5,520 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. CSX makes up 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.34 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

