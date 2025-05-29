Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.24.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

