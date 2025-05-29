iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Reduced by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

