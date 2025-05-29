Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 321 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,736,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE BA opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $209.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.81 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.