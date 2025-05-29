Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Lifted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

