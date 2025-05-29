Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Down 93.9% in May

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the April 30th total of 841,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CDT stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.39. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $4,710.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($19.80) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Conduit Pharmaceuticals
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Conduit Pharmaceuticals
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Dividend Investors Looking for an Edge? 3 Stocks Insiders Bought
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Target’s Big Bet: Is It a Cheap Stock or a Value Trap?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA Will Set a New High Soon, Then Keep Rallying, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.