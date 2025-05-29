Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.41. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 697,818 shares of company stock valued at $69,539,128. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
