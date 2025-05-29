Life Line Wealth Management LLC Acquires 204,693 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Life Line Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8,317.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,693 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 13.2% of Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Life Line Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $36,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

