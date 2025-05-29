First Hawaiian Bank Has $148.57 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 9.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $148,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

