B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Posts Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.55%. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 18.2%

Shares of BOSC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

