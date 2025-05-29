iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after purchasing an additional 747,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $110.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.