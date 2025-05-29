G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Short Interest Update

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

G8 Education Price Performance

Shares of GEDUF stock remained flat at $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday. G8 Education has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.