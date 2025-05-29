JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Overweight

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 512,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 396,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 268,387 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,395,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

