Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Decreases By 85.7%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR remained flat at $9.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The company has a market capitalization of $879.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrellgas Partners
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Dividend Investors Looking for an Edge? 3 Stocks Insiders Bought
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Target’s Big Bet: Is It a Cheap Stock or a Value Trap?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- NVIDIA Will Set a New High Soon, Then Keep Rallying, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.