Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Decreases By 85.7%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR remained flat at $9.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The company has a market capitalization of $879.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.