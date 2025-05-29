Best Penny Stocks To Watch Today – May 28th

Spero Therapeutics, BigBear.ai, and LiveWire Group are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small, thinly traded companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share, often on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. Because they have low liquidity and wide bid-ask spreads, penny stocks can be highly volatile and risky investments. While they offer potential for rapid gains, they also carry a higher likelihood of substantial losses due to price manipulation and sparse publicly available information. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 171,752,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,228. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.23. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 80,821,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,051,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.32. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

LiveWire Group (LVWR)

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

NYSE:LVWR traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 61,884,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. LiveWire Group has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.04.

