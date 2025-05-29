Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.36, Zacks reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 18,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,970. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.