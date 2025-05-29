Best Construction Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 28th

IonQ, Berkshire Hathaway, United States Steel, Progressive, and Caterpillar are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is designing, building or renovating infrastructure, residential, commercial and industrial projects. Their performance tends to track economic and real estate cycles, as well as government and private-sector investment in construction. Because they’re capital‐intensive and sensitive to interest rates and raw-material costs, construction stocks are generally considered a cyclical segment of the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,686,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,593,606. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.33. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. 7,601,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.08. 1,446,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.17.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.01. 1,076,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,600. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.65 and a 200-day moving average of $351.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

