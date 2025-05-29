Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, an increase of 346.7% from the April 30th total of 49,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSUGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortescue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Fortescue Stock Down 1.5%

Fortescue Company Profile

FSUGY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $19.94. 61,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,908. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.67. Fortescue has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

