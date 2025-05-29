iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2%

EFA stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

