Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.